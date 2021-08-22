Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.36 Million

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $21.36 million and approximately $114,618.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0855 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00130890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00156768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,438.96 or 1.00009580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $450.10 or 0.00910493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.44 or 0.06548977 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

