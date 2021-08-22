Unido EP (UDO) Price Hits $0.25

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges. Unido EP has a market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unido EP has traded down 6.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00055181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00129444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00156656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,367.94 or 1.00031726 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.69 or 0.00911418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.27 or 0.06649635 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,421,577 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

