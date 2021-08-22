Unifty Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Unifty has a total market cap of $27.93 million and $184,404.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.63 or 0.00054634 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00055433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00130014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00157726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,625.83 or 0.99745380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $443.75 or 0.00910255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.36 or 0.06599712 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,474 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

