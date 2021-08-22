Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 981.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,859 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 307,525 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.3% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $91,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft stock opened at $304.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

