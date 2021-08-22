UniMex Network (UMX) Price Hits $0.80

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $47,629.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001648 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00055337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00129986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.16 or 0.00157023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,491.89 or 0.99978667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.29 or 0.00909830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.99 or 0.06620285 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,074,732 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

