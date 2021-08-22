Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $50,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $223.71 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $171.50 and a one year high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $145.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

