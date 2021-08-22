Unisocks (SOCKS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $54,067.00

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Unisocks coin can now be purchased for about $112,544.76 or 2.29736419 BTC on exchanges. Unisocks has a market cap of $33.99 million and $54,067.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unisocks alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.01 or 0.00806338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00047381 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.