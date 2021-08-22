UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 673,627 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 132,616 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $269,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 49,507 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $429.71. 2,401,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

