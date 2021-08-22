Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Short Interest Up 14.8% in July

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 459,400 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 400,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 4,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $258,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $135,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock worth $1,080,032. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVV. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.72. Universal has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.29%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

