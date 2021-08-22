UNUS SED LEO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.86 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for $2.98 or 0.00005937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $2.84 billion and approximately $1.86 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.13 or 0.00377049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000063 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 147.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008019 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

