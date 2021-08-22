UREEQA (URQA) Price Tops $0.67 on Major Exchanges

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, UREEQA has traded up 80.2% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001332 BTC on exchanges. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00056337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00130425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.94 or 0.00156024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,898.29 or 0.99887252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $452.46 or 0.00905749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.33 or 0.06498557 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.