Urus 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $222,855.00 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

