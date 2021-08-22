USD Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $1.94 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One USD Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC on exchanges. USD Coin has a total market cap of $26.98 billion and approximately $1.94 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,209.60 or 0.06530709 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00136233 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 109.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a coin. It launched on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 26,974,453,355 coins. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

