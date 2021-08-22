USDJ Price Hits $1.00 (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $14.83 million and $3.78 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00131939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.60 or 0.00156935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,938.96 or 1.00258183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.90 or 0.00925788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.79 or 0.06618716 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

