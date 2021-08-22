USDK Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One USDK coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.67 million and $127.90 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00055761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.14 or 0.00130508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00157813 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,028.31 or 0.99759864 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.03 or 0.00909585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.85 or 0.06569870 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

