USDX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005896 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007115 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 279.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

