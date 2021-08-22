Vai One Day Volume Reaches $2.35 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Vai has a total market capitalization of $84.10 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00055273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00130168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00156736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,520.57 or 1.00070593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.48 or 0.00910519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.15 or 0.06622800 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

