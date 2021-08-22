Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,682,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of Valero Energy worth $365,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VLO shares. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,871,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,385. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

