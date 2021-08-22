Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stake Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 984,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,994 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.24% of Valley National Bancorp worth $13,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $43,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

VLY stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.19.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.