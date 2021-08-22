Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

VIG stock opened at $162.05 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

