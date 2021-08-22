Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Lessened by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 6.6% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $61.71. 1,706,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,708. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

