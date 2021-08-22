Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,708. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.