Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 3.1% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 323,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,403,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 131,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.43. 5,806,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,558,946. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.90.

