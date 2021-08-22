Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Estate Counselors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,225 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.7% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,921,000 after purchasing an additional 129,788 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 139,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock remained flat at $$49.35 during trading hours on Friday. 11,097,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.