Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,921,000 after acquiring an additional 129,788 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 139,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $$49.35 on Friday. 11,097,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

