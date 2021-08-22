Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Raised by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 14.8% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BCM Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $54,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.72. The stock had a trading volume of 632,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,348. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

