Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Financial Counselors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $116,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

VO stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.05. The stock had a trading volume of 396,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,654. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $244.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

