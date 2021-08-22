Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Raised by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after acquiring an additional 911,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after acquiring an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 688,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,274,000.

VNQ traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,238,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,952. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

