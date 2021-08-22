Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Estate Counselors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 139.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $25,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,962,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,961. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

