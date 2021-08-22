Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,471. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

