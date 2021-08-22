Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,864 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.5% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $120,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 416,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $407.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,263,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,947. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $399.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

