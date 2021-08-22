Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,062 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $37,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.