Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,618 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 9.6% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 32,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 196,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,581,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,543. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.