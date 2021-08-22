Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $228.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $230.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

