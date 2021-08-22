Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,708. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

