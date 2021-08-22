Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.45 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

