Vanilla Network (VNLA) Market Capitalization Tops $19.24 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $19.24 million and $113,960.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $29.05 or 0.00059916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00055273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00130168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00156736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,520.57 or 1.00070593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.48 or 0.00910519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.15 or 0.06622800 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 809,025 coins and its circulating supply is 662,211 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

