VAULT (VAULT) Price Hits $5.35 on Top Exchanges

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for about $5.35 or 0.00010746 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $1,521.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00130220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.89 or 0.00156350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,876.57 or 1.00114982 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.81 or 0.00910921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.82 or 0.06519207 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,183 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars.

