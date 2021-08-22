Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Veeva Systems worth $68,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after acquiring an additional 424,658 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after acquiring an additional 139,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $320.72. The stock had a trading volume of 728,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,035. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.55.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

