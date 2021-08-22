Veil (VEIL) Market Cap Achieves $1.95 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Veil has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $332.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veil has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,505.46 or 1.00025068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00043695 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.08 or 0.00503320 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.74 or 0.00923310 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.48 or 0.00361857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006376 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00070541 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.