Velas Market Cap Hits $110.98 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Velas has a market cap of $110.98 million and $2.80 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001034 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000469 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001483 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001176 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

