VeriCoin Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $88.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,947,132 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

