Veritas Asset Management LLP Has $1.08 Billion Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,983,868 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,900 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.0% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Microsoft worth $1,079,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. United Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after acquiring an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 474,464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $111,864,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $304.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.65. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.