Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stake Lessened by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,186 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of Veritex worth $20,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,242,000 after acquiring an additional 81,682 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VBTX stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.94. The stock had a trading volume of 141,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,306. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.41. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VBTX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $526,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 385,363 shares in the company, valued at $13,530,094.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

