VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $39.35. 1,892,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,939. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.73.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.