VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $24.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

VERITY Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 22.3% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.