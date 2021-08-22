VERITY Wealth Advisors Purchases 5,713 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$54.94 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 273,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,865. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.77.

