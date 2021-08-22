Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $27,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

VZ opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a market cap of $229.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

