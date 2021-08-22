Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Vertcoin has a market cap of $41.82 million and $257,102.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001393 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,867.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.63 or 0.06625308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $673.83 or 0.01378883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.34 or 0.00381309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00138136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.32 or 0.00581809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.70 or 0.00343178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.53 or 0.00324407 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,443,847 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

