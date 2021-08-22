Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.25 Million

Analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report $54.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the highest is $56.49 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $37.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $256.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $238.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Vertex Energy news, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $649,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,532 shares of company stock worth $3,833,174 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $456.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $14.32.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

